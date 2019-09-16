Celebrating Modi's Fit India Movement, firm organizes healthy morning feast at Park Hyatt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: September is being celebrated as national nutrition month. Resonating with this theme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement initiative, FICCI FLO Chennai Committee organised a healthy Saturday morning at Park Hyatt Hotel.

The variety of salads, nuts, fruit extracts and organic milk on offer were an antidote to our otherwise not-so-healthy breakfast plans. The women at the event were geared up for a pilates session, a studio walkthrough and chat with experts Santosh and Nita at Leap Wellness Studio.

The duo, each has over 25 years of experience in fitness modalities that include pilates, yoga, weight and strength training, resistance stretching and Zumba. During the session, along with the fitness experts’ guidance, two experienced practitioners demonstrated a few core strengthening exercises. “We use pilates to teach body alignment, posture-awareness and correction, and body conditioning. We conduct mat classes and sessions on specialised equipment,” said Nita.

The second session featured a talk by renowned Kolkata-based nutritionist Ritesh Bawri who spoke about his personal journey and disease management through lifestyle changes for women. “Three principles that need to be followed to lead a disease-free life are — composition, quality and quantity of food. Balance is everything and that can be achieved only with sufficient sleep, exercise, nutrition, and fasting,” he said while addressing topics like body mass index, bone density, anti-oxidants, free radicals and homeostasis.

“Ritesh was exceptional in his content and crisp in delivering the basic knowledge on how to avoid disease and live a happy life. As women entrepreneurs, we need to balance our lives and improve the collective health of our family,” said Deepali Goyal, chairperson of FICCI FLO.