As orders dry up amid crackdown, flex printers fear loss of business

By SJayakumar Madala
TIRUCHY: For Krishnan, a printing agent in the city, September is usually a busy month as orders keep flowing in. With several auspicious days and birthdays of political leaders in the month, his printing machines operate non-stop. But September of this year has been dull, several shops, including Krishnan’s, have not received any orders for banners or hoardings in the last few days. 

“Usually we have a good number of orders in September due to the many auspicious days and birthdays of political leaders. But over the past five days, we have not received orders for even a single banner to be placed in front of wedding halls,” lamented Krishnan. 

The birthday of DMK leader CN Annadurai on September 15 was celebrated without banners or flagpoles in Tiruchy city announcing the occasion. The September 17 birthday of Periyar is also not likely to be advertised through banners. “We are at risk of incurring huge losses as investments of up to Rs 20 lakh are made to buy printing machines and pay salaries to workers. Now, all them would become jobless.”

The biggest loss would be from commercial advertisers withdrawing cancelling or not placing orders. “Parties order banners infrequently. The major orders come from commercial establishments. With further restrictions expected, many regular customers would choose not to place orders,” said Pranav, an advertising agent. 

