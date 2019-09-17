Man allegedly bites off constable's finger, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what started as an argument between a migrant worker and a security guard, the index finger of a head constable was bitten off by the 42-year-old migrant worker in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, Palbahadur (42) a native of Assam had come to Chennai in search of a job on Friday. He was staying at a construction site at the South Boag Road in T Nagar.

“On Monday at around 3am, Palbahadur scaled the compound wall of an apartment next to the construction site. When the security guard questioned Palbahadur he told him that he was going to the terrace of the building to sleep. An argument with the security guard became a fist fight and residents from the ground floor gathered to stop Palbahadur,” said a police officer.

When the residents tried to intervene, he started hurling stones from the construction site at the cars and windows nearby. Windshields of four cars were damaged before residents informed the Mambalam police.

A patrol vehicle with head constable Sundaramoorthy (45) and another constable reached the spot. Sundaramoorthy went around the building and nabbed Pal Bahadur from behind.

“In an attempt to release himself from Sundaramoorthy's hold, Palbahadur bit the left hand index finger of the head constable and started to run. Though his finger was hanging its skin, the head constable managed to nab Palbahadur along with the other constable,” said a police officer.

The Mambalam police registered a case and arrested Palbahadur on charges of preventing public servants from discharging their duty and assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that Palbahadur had problems with his wife in Assam and left home. He could not find any jobs in the city.

Sundaramoorthy was admitted at the Royapettah Government hospital where his finger was reattached and stitched at the out patient block.