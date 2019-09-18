Home Cities Chennai

‘Gardening increases Prana; brings birds and insects’

Shailender grows vegetables, including ivy gourds, bitter gourds, bottle gourds, ladies’ fingers, tomatoes, cabbages, bell peppers, etc.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For Shailender SG, gardening is not only for food or beauty, but a way to bring life into your home. “In olden days, we were surrounded by trees, our houses were breathable. There was life around us. In modern houses, we hardly find a place to grow even small plants. Also, everyone has his/her own reasons not to grow them. Some cite lack of interest or time, water scarcity, water seepage, and even monkeys. However, I feel that you have a will, there is a way,” he says.

Shailender, who has a terrace garden in Padmarao Nagar in Hyderabad, not only grows various vegetables and flowers, but also makes bio-enzymes from the organic waste. The bio-enzymes have replaced all chemicals at his home including toilet cleaners, floor cleaners, detergents, body wash, car wash etc. He also makes juices from the herbs in his garden. He is also a permaculturist.

“I started my terrace gardening in 2014 after living in my Guruji’s ashram which was surrounded by trees. I, along with my brother Sai Kumar and parents, take care of our garden. Initially, my parents were worried about the building strength and seepage, but they came aboard after water-proofing the terrace,” he says.

Shailender SG grows vegetables like ivy gourds, tomatoes, and herbs like tulsi

Shailender grows vegetables, including ivy gourds, bitter gourds, bottle gourds, ladies’ fingers, tomatoes, cabbages, bell peppers, etc. He also grows herbs like spearmint, brahmi, tulsi, lemongrass and flowers like lily, hibiscus, jasmine, marigold, chrysanthemum, rose etc.

“We don’t use any pesticides. We take care of soil health with the help of the compost made from our kitchen waste and brown matter from the leaves fallen on the streets. We grow nitrogen fixer plants in the pot along with one main plant for sharing nutrients. Pests are managed by the diversity we grow. Our soil mix has less soil and more of dried cowdung and compost. We preserve our own seeds and also exchange them with other terrace gardeners,” he adds.

The man with a green thumb says, “If you have a backyard, terrace or even a balcony, you can bring life into your home. This will increase prana, and bring in insects and birds.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp