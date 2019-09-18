Here a pit, there a pit...

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Road safety is not just about penalizing commuters who do not wear helmets and seatbelts. It’s also about holding policymakers accountable for ensuring safe and hassle-free commute. At a time when the Centre and State governments are mulling a drastic increase in penalties for commuters violating road rules, deaths caused due to official apathy have shocked citizens.

Since last Thursday, three such deaths have occurred in the city — due to placement of illegal banners, lack of maintenance of infrastructure, and because roads were left dug up by Corporation workers. Express takes a look at some of the major roads across the city that have been rendered unmotorable due to ongoing works for several months now. Will governments hold officials also accountable for road safety? Or is the onus only on us citizens?