Home Cities Chennai

Are the urban poor sleep deprived?

Chennaites sleep for only 5.30 hours a day, says new study; finds evidence for severe chronic sleep deprivation

Published: 19th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are the urban poor in Chennai getting enough sleep?

Tamil Nadu government is trying to gauge the economic effects of improving sleep among the urban poor in the State and has tied up with Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR).

A study under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives, aimed at measuring the impact of improved sleep on labour supply, productivity and decision-making. It found that low and middle income individuals are deprived of sleep.

The study conducted by Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab and supported by the State government, which primarily focussed on the potential impact of poor living conditions on sleep,  found evidence of severe chronic sleep deprivation among the urban poor.

The principal investigators Gautam Rao of Harvard University, Frank Schilbach of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Heather Schofield of University of Pennsylvania, who have been measuring sleep using wrist-watch like devices called ‘Actigraphs’ which scientifically measure sleep without interfering in individuals lives, have found that the poor in Chennai get only five hours to five-and-a-half hours of sleep despite spending around eight hours trying to sleep.

The project which is now in final stages has found that intervention to improve sleep by providing financial incentives helps provide additional 45 minutes for the individual.  

It is learnt that for the study a total of 450 to 500 low-income adults from housing board tenements were selected to work full time for one month in a data entry job. The individuals had to come to office six days per week for five to nine hours per day. 

They worked on data entry task and completed a survey to assess self reported sleep and covariates outcome of interest (well being) and make a daily decision of whether to save money at the office at a favourable interest rate. The research team collaborated closely with slum clearance board, which provided guidance regarding neighbourhoods for recruitment and animators to recruit and retain participants from the slums.

The researchers focused on two different interventions to ensure proper sleep. The first was by improving night time sleep through sleeping aids, incentives and encouragement and second by providing a comfortable space for a 30-minute afternoon nap at work at the data entry office.

The study will help improve understanding of the role of sleep deprivation in the lives of the poor and help estimate the impact of improved sleep on economic outcomes, decision making, cognitive function, health outcomes and functions, said officials in IFMR.

Trying and trying...
The principal investigators of the study, who have been measuring sleep using wrist-watch like devices, have found that adults living in poor condition in Chennai get only five hours to five and-a-half hours of sleep despite spending around eight hours trying to sleep

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urban Poor Chennai Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp