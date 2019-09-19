Home Cities Chennai

Home of the Cosmic Dancer

The Nataraja temple in Chidambaram is one of the Pancha Bhuta Sthalams where Siva is associated with the five elements of nature

Published: 19th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

The famous Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, enshrining the image of the Cosmic Dancer, is the foremost of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam or temples praised by the Nayanmars or important devotees of Siva. Many Nayanmars like Nandanar, Appar, Thirugnanasambandar, Sundaramurti, Aiyadigal Kadavarkon, Kanampulla Nayanar, Kocchenganan and Thirunilakanta Nayanar have been associated with this temple. This sacred place is one of the Pancha Bhuta Sthalams where Siva is associated with the five elements of nature and the deity is worshipped as Akasha (Space) Linga.

The Sthala Puranam (traditional story) of this temple mentions that Sages Patanjali and Vyaghrapada performed penance in the Thillai (mangrove) forest to the Lingam now worshipped as Thirumulanathar to have a darshan of God Nataraja who appeared before them. The dance competition between Siva and Kali which the former won after performing the Urdhava tandavam is an important episode here. Nataraja is seen in this posture in a small sanctum called Nritta Sabha. This temple is one of the five Sabhas or dance-halls and is called Kanaka Sabha or Ponambalam (hall of gold). The roof of the sanctum was originally covered with gold by Parantaka Chola I in the 10th century CE. Parvati, worshipped as Sivakamasundari is enshrined in a separate large sanctum. Sculptures of dancers and musicians and 17th-century paintings are seen here.

This temple is one among the 108 Divya Desam or Vishnu temples praised by the Azhvars or the 12 important Vaishnava devotees. Kulasekhara Azhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar have composed Tamil verses praising Vishnu enshrined here as Govindaraja Perumal. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Pundarikavalli Thayar.

This temple has four exquisite gopurams, mostly belonging to the Chola times, each of which has stone sculptures of the 108 karanas or dance movements mentioned in the famous text Natya Sastra of Bharata Muni (Sage Bharata). The karana sculptures on the west and east gopurams also have accompanying inscriptions of the exact verses of those particular karanas from the Natya Sastra written next to them.

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp