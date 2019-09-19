Nursing with spirituality

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the physical illnesses have their roots in psychic causes or the psychic factors — especially one’s negative outlook, negative attitude, negative thinking and erroneous lifestyle. However, this truth still lies hidden from so-called modern human’s view that one’s outlook, attitudes and lifestyle are determined by the ethical and spiritual aspects of his personality. As a result of this lack of realisation, only a few steps have been taken by the health scientists to give a spiritual touch to the environment in hospitals and a moral and spiritual orientation to the doctors, surgeons and nurses.

There might be some hospitals and institutions that may be training nurses while keeping above-mentioned factors in view, but their numbers are indeed small. A nurse is a unique soul who will pass through our life for a minute and impact it for an eternity. Hence, it is very important for such a person who is responsible to look after a patient’s well being, to take care of her/his mental as well as spiritual health. Nowadays, many nurses are spiritually inclined and they have those qualities within them, but if the health authorities give this aspect due importance in training, then things would be much better at hospitals.

Each one of us react differently to a situation of stress depending on our values, belief system, weakness and spiritual strength. Therefore, the delicate job of nurses requires that their functioning must have spiritual qualities also. A patient must be free from mental stress and in order to achieve it, he/she must have his/her spirit also healed by receiving spiritual treatment along with medical treatment. By receiving spiritual treatment, he/she would become strong enough to face stress in his/her life without getting affected by tension, trauma or depression.

It should be understood in this context that if a patient gets cured, but does not change his attitude and outlook and gets emotionally disturbed again and again, he/she will then have to be treated again for the same or for a more complicated disease. So, in order to get a lasting cure, the psychological, social and mental aspects of his/her personality have to be attended to, and for that purpose, it is essential that he/she should get spiritual treatment also.

It is high time that health professionals across the globe realise that a comfortable bed and room does not enable a patient to have rest, nor do sedatives or pain killers remove his/her pain for a long period if there is a trauma or a conflict in the patient’s mind. It is necessary to provide spiritual wisdom that would give him/her peace and emotional stability. There is a power within each one of us, which helps us regain health. This inner power has to be re-awakened because anyone who has lost the will to be well or the will to live cannot survive for long.

Our strong and awakened will can work wonders in matters of health. Positive thinking, positive attitude, faith in the Almighty as well as spiritual meditation can repair what seems to be impossible for medical science. Medicines play their own role, but a person’s inner power along with harmony of mind, intellect and emotions enable nature to work its way to good health. Medication removes the barriers and meditation awakens the inner power and helps nature in process of cure. So, let us practise meditation along with medication to achieve fast recovery from all kinds of physical and mental ailments.