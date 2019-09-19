Soon, housing societies will have to set up charging points for e-vehicles

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After unveiling the electric vehicle policy, the State is planning to amend the model building by-laws under Development Control Regulations, to create infrastructure for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Industries department said the idea is to ensure that charging infrastructure for vehicles is integrated at the planning stage for new constructions.

The Housing secretary will be intimated to bring in changes to the construction laws. According to the policy, all existing associations with 50 plus families, will be encouraged to provide charging points in parking lots. Existing residential townships with 500 plus families, will be encouraged to instal charging stations. Commercial buildings will need to allocate 10% parking space for electric vehicles. They should also set up charging stations in the earmarked space.

Electric mobility

It is learnt that based on available charging technologies and their evolution, type of vehicles and the types of chargers, a decision will be taken on number of charging points required for setting up adequate Public Charging Stations within the local urban areas, including the building premises of all building types and with the long-term vision of implementing ‘electric mobility’ during the next 30 years.

This also comes after the Centre unveiled its guidelines on vehicle charging infrastructure, which was proposed to be implemented in nine cities having four million-plus population, including Chennai, under the first phase. Other cities included are Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat and Pune.

The home private chargers are generally used with 230V/15A single phase plug which can deliver a maximum of up to about 2.5KW of power. For charging outside the home premises, electric power needs to be billed and payment collected. The power drawn by these chargers may need to be managed from time to time.

However, as electric vehicles may be required to be charged at homes, charging infrastructure to the proposed set of building types of Indian cities, will require enhanced power load for each building type.

The State nodal agency will fix the ceiling of the service charges to be charged by public charging stations.

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, said that the government should now come out with guidelines on how much space is required for the charging station in flats.