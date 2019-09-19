Home Cities Chennai

Soon, housing societies will have to set up charging points for e-vehicles

Industries department said the idea is to ensure that charging infrastructure for vehicles is integrated at the planning stage for new constructions.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

e-vehicles

For representational purposes ( Photo | PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After unveiling the electric vehicle policy, the State is planning to amend the model building by-laws under Development Control Regulations, to create infrastructure for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Industries department said the idea is to ensure that charging infrastructure for vehicles is integrated at the planning stage for new constructions.

The Housing secretary will be intimated to bring in changes to the construction laws. According to the policy, all existing associations with 50 plus families, will be encouraged to provide charging points in parking lots. Existing residential townships with 500 plus families, will be encouraged to instal charging stations. Commercial buildings will need to allocate 10% parking space for electric vehicles. They should also set up charging stations in the earmarked space.

Electric mobility
It is learnt that based on available charging technologies and their evolution, type of vehicles and the types of chargers, a decision will be taken on number of charging points required for setting up adequate Public Charging Stations within the local urban areas, including the building premises of all building types and with the long-term vision of implementing ‘electric mobility’ during the next 30 years.

This also comes after the Centre unveiled its guidelines on vehicle charging infrastructure, which was proposed to be implemented in nine cities having four million-plus population, including Chennai, under the first phase. Other cities included are Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat and Pune.

The home private chargers are generally used with 230V/15A single phase plug which can deliver a maximum of up to about 2.5KW of power. For charging outside the home premises, electric power needs to be billed and payment collected. The power drawn by these chargers may need to be managed from time to time.

However, as electric vehicles may be required to be charged at homes, charging infrastructure to the proposed set of building types of Indian cities, will require enhanced power load for each building type.
The State nodal agency will fix the ceiling of the service charges to be charged by public charging stations.
S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, said that the government should now come out with guidelines on how much space is required for the charging station in flats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
e-vehicles housing societies chennai
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp