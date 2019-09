Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday (Sept 21) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.

MELUR : Minjur town, TH road, Theradi st, Seemapuram, R-R Palayam/Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S.R. Palayam, G.R. Palayam, Kondakarai,

Pallipuram,Thiruvelavoyal, Vaayalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattur, Nallur, Vanippakkam, Oorambedu, Vazhuthigaimedu Extc.,

VELACHERY: Ram nagar, By pass, Seetharam nagar, Dandeeswaram, Tansi nagar, Vijay nagar, MGR nagar, Velachery main road Jegannathapuram, Rajalakshmi nagar, TA Koil st, Gandhi salai, KA Ramasamy nagar, Anna garden, VGP Selvan nagar, Anna nagar, Venkateshwara nagar, Murugu nagar, Nehru nagar, Sarathi nagar, Baby nagar, Annai Indra nagar, Park Avenue, Part of Tharamani 100 feet road.

MATHUR : 1 st Main Road mmda part, 2 nd main raod (mmda), 3 rd main road (mmda) part, Indian bank, TNHB (lake view apartment).

MADAMBAKKAM : Annai Sathya Nagar, Anna main road Agaram, Agaramthen,Pillaiyar koil st Ganesh nagar, Kaspapuram, Secretariat colony, Madambakkam, Mappedu, Bharathiyar st, Paduvanchery, Thiruvanchery.

PATTABIRAM: C.T.H road, Kamarajpuram, Charles nagar, Nehru nagar, Sanjeevi nagar, Modern city 8 th and 9 th st, B.O.D Road.

PANDESWARAM:Pandeswaram entire area, Arakambakam, Vellachery,Karlapakkam, Magaral, Thamaraipakkam, Koduvallim Bangaramper, Kadhavoor.