Third global summit of Tamil entrepreneurs to be held on November 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third Global Summit of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals will take place in Chennai on November 14 - 16, this year. Envisioned and created by The Rise, a fast-expanding global network of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals, the forthcoming summit is the third edition within a short span of 11 months.

“The Summit calls for deepening of a culture of multi-stakeholder collaborations, and expansion of resource-based small and medium entrepreneurial ventures. This summit is aimed at addressing the massive joblessness and economic downturn that the country is witnessing today,” said Jegath Gaspar Raj, Founder and Global Head of the movement.