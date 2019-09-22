Home Cities Chennai

Battle begins for Nanguneri and Vikravandi seats

Political  parties in Tamil Nadu are back in election mode, as by-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21 and results announced on October 24.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu are back in election mode, as by-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies will be held on October 21 and results announced on October 24.
 
While the ruling AIADMK will contest for both seats, the Congress and the DMK have decided to contest for one each. AMMK has decided to skip this election while the MNM is yet to make a decision.

Nanguneri seat fell vacant after H Vasanthkumar, who represented the constituency, got elected from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency in May. Vikravandi fell vacant following the death of DMK MLA K Radhamani in June.

Within an hour of the EC announcement, parties plunged into activities. TNCC leaders rushed to the DMK headquarters and held talks with MK Stalin. Later, Stalin announced that the Congress would be contesting in Nanguneri while DMK will keep Vikravandi. Congress would also contest from Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry. 

AIADMK, DMK invite applications from cadre who wish to enter fray

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, invited applications from party aspirants who wish to contest from both constituencies and the applications would be received on September 22 and 23.  On September 23, interview of aspirants will take place and the candidate will be announced within a day or two. Similarly, the DMK also invited applications from aspirants for Vikravandi constituency on September 24 and the candidate would be announced on the next day.

At Bengaluru, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that his party would not contest the two by-elections since the process for getting a permanent symbol for the party was yet to be over. Just after the announcement of the by-elections, DMK president MK Stalin announced that the general council meeting of the party scheduled for October 6 has been postponed in view of the by-elections.

Another round begins
Filing of nominations will begin from September 23
Last date for filing nominations will be September 30
Scrutiny of papers will take place on October 1
Last date for withdrawal of candidates is October 3
Counting and declaration of result on October 24

