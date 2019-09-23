Chennai burglars held in Indore, 120 sovereigns of gold recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member gang, which stole around 120 sovereigns of gold from the house of a businessman here, was arrested at the Indore railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.



Police said Ramesh (50), a resident of State Bank Colony at Nanganallur, running a granite export business, was away at Sabarimala recently, leaving his family at his relative’s house.

“When he returned home on Saturday, he found his house burgled and around 100 sovereigns of gold and diamonds and cash were missing,” said a police officer.

The Pazhavanthangal police registered a case and with the help of CCTV footage, discovered that the burglars boarded a train to Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening.



On information, the Indore police arrested the six men with valuables and cash. A Chennai police team went to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Efforts are on to bring the burglars back to Chennai, police said.