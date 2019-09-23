Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Monday according to a weather bulletin released by the Regional Meteorological department.

While there was a short spell of heavy rain in various parts of Chennai on Sunday, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy on Monday.



Light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 25 deg Celsius respectively. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts will receive heavy rainfall, the bulletin said, adding that the situation may prevail for a couple of days.

Tindivanam in Villupuram district and Watrap in Virudhunagar district received at least 7 cm rain on Sunday whereas Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district received 6 cm.