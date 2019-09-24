UK’s new visa policy may be a boon for Indian students

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The UK government’s new visa policy for international students may be a boon for Indians aspiring to do Master’s followed by employment opportunities in the UK. On September 11, the UK government announced re-introduction of the two-year post-study work visa for international students. This means, students with TIER 4 visa can pursue any Master’s degree of their choice in the UK for one year and stay back to work there for two years.

The number of Indians visiting UK, declined steeply ever since the post-study work visa was revoked in 2012. This restriction allows students only to stay back for four months. Earlier this year, India too acknowledged the decline in a written response to a question posed in Rajya Sabha. Some reasons cited for the decline were withdrawal of post-study work visa, tightened English proficiency requirements and higher tuition fees.

According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency, from a high of 22,375 Indians in 2012-13, the number decreased to 16,550 in 2016-17. However, from 15,160 students in 2018, the numbers rose by 40 per cent to 21,165 by March this year.

Welcoming the new visa policy, British Council’s Director of South India, Janaka Pushpanathan said the policy gave students the chance to develop their career in an international marketplace and provided them the opportunity to pursue professions at any degree level and in any field of operation. Students mostly preferred business and engineering courses in the UK. However, there was a growing interest in other subjects too. Professionals in the education and recruitment field believe the new visa policy may benefit Indians and double the number of 2012-13 as they now get to work there for longer.

‘’ Students can get a scholarship waiver up to an average of 25 to 30 per cent of their tuition fees depending upon their merit,’’ said Sanofer Sulthana, Branch Manager, SI-UK in Chennai, a global recruiter. To go to the UK for higher studies, students normally have to take the IELTS which assesses their English proficiency skills. The test consists of reading, writing, speaking and listening sections. “Some UK universities also accept 12th standard English marks of students scoring above 70 per cent in India. Such students may not have to take IELTS,’’ said Sanofer.

Meanwhile, career experts in the UK told Express that students could enhance employment opportunities by engaging with universities’ career support. John Sander, Senior International Officer of UK-based Sussex University, one of the leading universities in the world, said, “Often, South Asian students don’t engage with the career support that they have paid for until towards the end of their studies.’’Using careers service from the day students land in the UK would help them maximise the success of their applications, observed Sander. The new graduate immigration route is expected to benefit students enrolling from 2020-21.