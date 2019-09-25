Thanks to bountiful rains, Chennai’s water table witnesses healthy rise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The groundwater table in the city has gone up thanks to the recent rains. Blessed with 60 mm more rainfall than the average, the city witnessed a healthy rise of two to four metres in groundwater level since August, according to official data.

From April to August, Chennai and neighbouring districts saw groundwater level plummet by an average of one metre in a month. But with Southwest monsoon bringing 17 per cent more rainfall than average, the water crisis has become less severe. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, from June 1 to September 11, city has received 416 mm against the normal 356 mm.

According to data with the Chennai Metro Water Board, in places such as Korattur and Ambattur, there has been a steep rise of five metres in the groundwater level from August to September. Ambattur was one of the localities where the level dropped down to 10 metres in August. With nearby Puzhal reservoir also going bone dry, residents of Ambattur were being given water sourced from the Erumaiyur quarry.

Areas such as Nandambakkam, Koyambedu and Perambur saw an increase of more than 2.2 metres. On the other other hand, localities along the beach in Adyar, Injambakkam, Akkarai and Besant Nagar saw negligible rise in level as most of the water drained into the sea, said officials.

Data from the Rain Centre, an organisation installing recharge wells, has shown groundwater level picked up since July in core areas.

Also, Valasaravakkam, parts of Mylapore and Alwarpet saw a steep increase of four to five metres in the last two months. Sekhar Raghavan, director of Rain Centre, said the groundwater level rise can be attributed to the increasing number of recharge well installations. “Residents of Vadapalani, Siruseri and Pallavaram, who did not install recharge wells are doing it now. We are now installing many along the roads as well.” he added.

Corporation to set up RWH structures

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation will set up 35 rain water harvesting structures in Ambattur zone with CSR funds of `29 lakh, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a statement. With funds from Velammal Educational Group, the Corporation has planned to set up RWH structures in Ambattur, including the campus of the group’s school in Mogappair, said the Commissioner.

