Anna University includes Bhagavad Gita in curriculum, irks academics

Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa claimed the attempt was to bridge the gap between science and humanities, based on an AICTE recommendation which suggested 32 new subjects.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:00 AM

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has courted controversy by including chapters on Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads in the curriculum for B.Tech Information Technology course. Soon after the move attracted widespread criticism, varsity authorities, later in the evening, clarified that it would be an optional subject. 
The issue began after it was notified that B.Tech students would have to study philosophy in their third semester under the choice-based credit system.

The subject would carry three credit points. Academicians and activists expressed concern as being a credit course, it would be compulsory to study philosophy.  

“I checked the curriculum thoroughly. It is clear that Philosophy is mandatory for the course in third semester,” says education activist Prince Gajendra Babu. “Be it compulsory or optional, introducing any kind of religious text in the classroom is completely wrong. It’s against our Constitution,” he claimed.

“While science prompts us to ask questions, by imposing such subjects, students are being forced to believe in religion,” he added. Varsity officials claimed the issue was unwarranted as it’s an optional subject, offering a mix of Indian and Western philosophies. “The subject includes chapter on Socratic debate, Plato’s views, and on Francis Bacon and Michel Foucault,” they said.

Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa claimed the attempt was to bridge the gap between science and humanities, based on an AICTE recommendation which suggested 32 new subjects. “The University is very much secular and no student will be forced to study the subject. It’s merely an optional paper,” he said. The DMK and left parties have slammed the move, terming it as ‘imposition of Sanskrit’.

Bunch of  new courses
Anna University chose 12 courses out of 32 suggested by AICTE, including technical English, professional communication, film appreciation, and philosophy & ethics.

