This Chennai 'idli paati' still works magic with her hands and has a spring in her step 

CHENNAI: When you ask people in Kodambakkam about the old lady who runs an idli shop, they promptly say, "Oh namma idli paati, aama teriyum" (oh the 'idli grandma', yes we know her).

Selvagani, an 80-year-old grandma fondly known as 'idli paati', has been running a small idli shop for the last 19 years here.

At 80, her determination is exemplary. She has hardly missed a day going to the shop and serving her loyal customers.

The takeover

Initially, her son-in-law used to run a sweet shop where she would help out. But after his death, she faced the unexpected situation of taking over the business.

"I was left with no choice but to take over the business for our survival. My daughter did not have any experience in the trade, so she was not in a position to run it. Also, she had to look after her child who was not even a year old then. It was a huge burden for me at the age of 61. It was not easy but my willpower helped me," adds Selvagani.

After Selvagani took over, the business faced a lull within a few months. She was finding it difficult to pay staff working in the shop.

The big decision

"Things were getting tough. But I was not ready to give up. I was looking at other prospects to earn a living for my family. That's when I got the idea of starting a new venture," says Selvagani.

She converted her sweet shop into an idli shop. "Despite my fear, I took this leap. Today, looking back, I feel this is one of the best decisions I have taken in my life," she says.

Her idlis are quite famous in Kodabakkam and neighbouring areas. She has many regular customers and some of them have been eating for more than five years at her shop.

The idli shop

The shop is located in Kodambakkam opposite the JRK public school and offers breakfast and dinner. It opens twice a day, once in the morning from 6 am to 11:30 am then in the evening from 6 pm till 12 pm.

"Idli, dosa, pongal, poori - we sell them all in the morning. Then at 6 pm, we make the same dishes including chapattis. Two chapattis cost Rs 15, two pooris cost Rs 15, five idlis cost Rs 20," says Selvagani.

One of her regular customers, Tyagaraja, 85, a resident of Vadapalani, said, "I have been having my evening tiffin from this shop for the last three years. It is not only the tasty food that attracts customers, but also idli paati's humble and caring behaviour. I recommend anyone crossing this street to visit this shop and relish some tasty idlies and poories."

Her pillars of success

If you ask Selvagani how she remains so confident even at this age, she says it is the strong support she gets from her family.

"I have to thank my daughter and granddaughter for being my pillars of support. My daughter takes good care of me at home. Apart from that, she also helps me with managing the finances, cutting vegetables and cutting banana leaves," adds Selvagani.

"After my husband died, I can't tell you how much my mother has struggled. She has done everything for us. From collecting water on her tricycle to making idlis early in the morning to doing odd jobs at the shop, she does everything herself. God has blessed her with strength," says Selvarani, daughter of Selvagani.

80 and inspiring

This superwoman is a bundle of inspiration. "At 80 years, I still run around and work all the time. I feel tired if I sit idle even for a day. I hardly have free time," she says.

Just as we were wrapping up our conversation, she said she wanted to convey a message to readers especially the younger generation.

"I wish all children study well. Only if you work hard will your body be strong. I want them all to stay healthy and strong," she signs off. There's no one who exemplifies those words more than 'idli paati' herself.