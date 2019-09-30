Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s Otakus get a new ‘Character’ 

For the Bengaluru-based cosplay dance group Kyarakuta, songs from well-known animes and other Japanese music is a way to express their passion and love for dance. 

Published: 30th September 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The trill of a koto, a Japanese veena, fills the air. The dancers on stage snap open their hand fans and sway along with the music gently. Their mellow performance in the night is starkly different from the power-packed show in the evening, where they donned brightly coloured costumes from videogames and anime.

For the Bengaluru-based cosplay dance group Kyarakuta, songs from well-known animes and other Japanese music is a way to express their passion and love for dance. 

“In Tokyo, cosplayers wear costumes and walk about the streets. They would dance, too. I realised that there was no such dance group in India. So, I decided to form this band, which means ‘Character’ in Japanese,” said Sultan Mohammed Adnaan. Interestingly, Adnaan is the only otaku (Japan pop-culture fan) of the four members.

“He’s the only anime fan of us. We are doing it for the passion of dance. It’s challenging because we need to know what the song means before we can choreograph for it, but it’s also very rewarding,” said Reddy Pravalika.

Their costumes are made by Adnaan, and the group has performed at the Manga Cosplay Walk held earlier this year in Bengaluru, as well as at the Japanese Consulate in Bengaluru. The group hopes to be able to represent India in Japan in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp