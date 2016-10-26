Home Cities Delhi

Three more bird deaths reported in Delhi, toll stands at 69

Published: 26th October 2016 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2016 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Zoo

File photo of Delhi zoo that was kept shut after bird deaths were reported. | EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bird flu scare continues to grip the national capital as three more bird deaths including one at zoo and two at Shakti Sthal were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to 69.

However, zoo curator Riyaz Khan told PTI that the grey partridge, that died, was a captive bird which succumbed to injuries after being attacked by another bird at the enclosure.    "The death cannot be equated with bird flu," Khan said. Both zoo and Shakti Sthal, the memorial of former Prime
Minister Indira Gandhi, continued to remain shut. Six duck deaths have been reported from Shakti sthal in the last three days.

Meanwhile, the Centre deputed a doctor who visited and examined exposed employees of the zoo. The grey partridge's death came six days after the zoo had reported its last avian death.
    
It set alarm bells ringing as only yesterday Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai had termed the situation there as a "sign of relief".

The city government has already issued an 11-point health advisory with a list of dos and dont's. It has asked people to refrain from consuming half-boiled eggs and meat.
    
A senior Delhi government official said that no new report has been received from both laboratories in Bhopal and Jalandhar run by the Centre, despite Rai's request to expedite the process. Rai also wrote an open letter addressed to all MLAs, municipal councillors and the general public seeking their help in dealing with avian influenza.
    
The minister issued an appeal to the people to inform the authorities if there is no spray of anti-virus Sodium Hypochlorite at water bodies in their vicinity where birds gather.
    
The Delhi government has sent 81 samples to laboratories in Bhopal and Jalandhar so far and out of them, the city administration has received reports of 27 samples.

Yesterday, Rai had met Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and urged him to direct labs to expedite the test reports so that the city government can take preventive steps. Rai had also requested him to issue a health advisory to make people aware about dos and dont's in the wake of the avian influenza gripping parts of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bird flu Bird flu scare New Delhi Avian flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp