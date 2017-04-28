Another man arrested for allegedly assaulting men transporting buffaloes in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, claiming to be a member of an animal rights group, was arrested today for allegedly assaulting three persons who were transporting buffaloes in a truck in Kalkaji area last week, police said.

This is the second arrest in this case. On April 24, a 32-year-old man had been arrested.

Police said that Gaurav Gupta, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who claims to be a member of People for Animals (PFA), came to the Kalkaji police station today where he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

He was later given bail.

He has submitted two ID cards--one from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and PFA.

The PFA identity card has the residential address of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, while the AWBI card mentions his designation as 'Honorary Animal Welfare Officer'.

The authenticity of both the ID cards is being verified.

The duration of the validity of the cards is also not clear and that needs to be verified, they added.

The PFA, however, has denied association with the accused.

The three assaulted men--Rizwan, Ashu and Kamil--were arrested last week and later released on bail.

Following the incident, two FIRs were filed--one against the three men for inhumane transportation of the cattle and another against those who assaulted them.

The trio was booked for mischief by killing or maiming cattle and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act as they were carrying more number of animals in a truck than rules permit.

The men had transit papers for transporting the animals.

The second case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint was registered against unidentified members of the PFA, according to police officers.

Police are verifying whether the assailants had any link with the animal rights body.

Gupta had made the PCR call after he and his accomplices had intercepted the truck and allegedly assaulted the driver.