Home Cities Delhi

Another man arrested for allegedly assaulting men transporting buffaloes in Delhi

A 33-year-old man, claiming to be a member of an animal rights group, was arrested today for allegedly assaulting three persons who were transporting buffaloes in a truck in Kalkaji area last week.

Published: 28th April 2017 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2017 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purpose. | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, claiming to be a member of an animal rights group, was arrested today for allegedly assaulting three persons who were transporting buffaloes in a truck in Kalkaji area last week, police said.

This is the second arrest in this case. On April 24, a 32-year-old man had been arrested.

Police said that Gaurav Gupta, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who claims to be a member of People for Animals (PFA), came to the Kalkaji police station today where he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

He was later given bail.

He has submitted two ID cards--one from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and PFA.

The PFA identity card has the residential address of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, while the AWBI card mentions his designation as 'Honorary Animal Welfare Officer'.

The authenticity of both the ID cards is being verified.

The duration of the validity of the cards is also not clear and that needs to be verified, they added.

The PFA, however, has denied association with the accused.

The three assaulted men--Rizwan, Ashu and Kamil--were arrested last week and later released on bail.

Following the incident, two FIRs were filed--one against the three men for inhumane transportation of the cattle and another against those who assaulted them.

The trio was booked for mischief by killing or maiming cattle and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act as they were carrying more number of animals in a truck than rules permit.

The men had transit papers for transporting the animals.

The second case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint was registered against unidentified members of the PFA, according to police officers.

Police are verifying whether the assailants had any link with the animal rights body.

Gupta had made the PCR call after he and his accomplices had intercepted the truck and allegedly assaulted the driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Kalkaji area Buffalo Transporter Assault Animal Rights Group Arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp