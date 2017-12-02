Home Cities Delhi

Newborn baby wrongly declared dead: Delhi hospital can lose licence if found guilty, says Health Minister

Parents were earlier told by the hospital that their premature twins were stillborn, and were handed to them in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites, one of them was found to be alive.

Published: 02nd December 2017 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead by a city-based private hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said if the hospital is found guilty of negligence in the probe, its licence can be cancelled.

The government had yesterday ordered an inquiry into the "criminal negligence" by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, after it surfaced that its doctors had declared the baby dead but he was found to be alive later.

"Once the report comes out, toughest action will be taken. And, if the hospital is found guilty of medical negligence, then its licence can also be cancelled," Jain told reporters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised "strict action".

This baby boy was one of the prematurely born twins (boy and girl) delivered on the morning of November 30 to Varsha at Max Hospital. The other baby was stillborn.

The mother was brought to the hospital from a nursing home in Paschim Vihar, police said.

The parents were earlier told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn, and were handed to them in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites, the family found that the boy was alive, police said.

"We rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura, where he is in life support," the father told reporters yesterday.

Jain said the report is expected in two days.

The Delhi health minister said, "The same hospital was issued a show cause notice on November 22 for not fulfilling some norms related to providing services to patients of EWS (economically weaker section) category." "We had done a probe (in EWS case) and it was also found that in the OPD, only 10 per cent of the patients were being attended to than the 25 per cent," Jain alleged.

Asked if any action will be taken against the doctors involved in the case, he said, the matter will be sent to the Medical Council of India (MCI) and then based on the response, any action will be taken.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Jain also alleged that "in the name of reforms, private hospitals have been given concessions, and government hospitals been destroyed, deliberately".

He claimed that a lot of influential people are involved with running private hospitals, and so "government hospitals are being ruined, to benefit the private ones".

"The Delhi government is all focused on strengthening the healthcare system. In the last two-and-a-half years, the number of patients visiting our facilities have increased one-and-a-half times, and we are determined to bolster our health sector," he asserted.

Police has already registered a case under section 308 of the IPC, which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and the offence under it is punishable by up to seven years in jail.

A senior police official yesterday said, "Two doctors from the hospital have been named in the case."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Max Hospital Satyendar Jain Delhi hospital newborn wrongly declared Max Healthcare Delhi baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp