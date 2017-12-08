Home Cities Delhi

Deploy 'environment marshals' to combat air pollution in Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Baijal directed officials to circulate the plans to all government agencies so that a detailed roadmap with timelines can be prepared to fight air pollution.

Published: 08th December 2017 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2017 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In order to combat air pollution in Delhi, Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal today ordered authorities to deploy "environment marshals" in all municipal wards to ensure that laws related to the environment were enforced at the field level.

The L-G chaired a meeting to finalise an action plan to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

In the meeting attended by Delhi's Environment Minister Imran Hussain and officials from concerned agencies, the environment secretary informed Baijal about the constructive plan and regulatory plan to combat air pollution in Delhi.

According to Baijal's office, the plans were divided into six categories to tackle different sources of air pollution: vehicular pollution, road dust and fugitive emissions, greening of central verges, diesel-generator sets and industries and burning of waste.

"The Lt. Gov. directed that environment marshals be deployed in municipal wards to check enforcement of environment laws at the field level," his office said in a statement.

Baijal directed officials to circulate the plans to all government agencies so that a detailed roadmap with timelines can be prepared to fight air pollution.

"The Lt. Gov. directed that immediate action be taken to increase decentralised processing of bio-degradable waste. He advised EDMC to set up decentralised facilities for at least 600 TPD (tonnes per day) and North and South MCDs about 1,400 TPD between them by October next year," it stated.

It also stated that the L-G emphasised that the PWD, Irrigation Department and MCDs must take up greening of central verges, roadside berms and sides of drains over the next year.

"The L-G stressed on the need of increasing the availability of public transport and encouraging the use of electric vehicles, which can help in reducing air pollution," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air pollution Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Anil Baijal environment marshals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp