Body of HRD Ministry official found on railway tracks in Delhi

Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he had gone for a morning walk.

Published: 14th December 2017 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of an HRD Ministry official was found at the railway tracks in Palam, nearly three days after he went missing, police said today.

Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he had gone for a morning walk, they said.

His body was yesterday found at the railway tracks in Palam and the police identified him today. Prima facie it appears that he committed suicide, the police said.

A purported suicide note, in which he said that no one was responsible for his death, was found from his pocket, they added.

Jha, a 1998-batch officer, was currently posted with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

