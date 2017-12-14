Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses Harvard Kennedy School delegation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today addressed a delegation of public policy students from the Harvard Kennedy School, the Delhi government said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today addressed a delegation of public policy students from the Harvard Kennedy School, the Delhi government said.

The delegation was keen on understanding how the Delhi government has been delivering on its promises, especially in the sectors of health, education and infrastructure, it said.

"As soon as we were elected to govern Delhi, we passed a strong anti-corruption legislation called the Jan Lokpal and cracked down on corruption at every level through the Anti Corruption Branch," Kejriwal said in a statement.

Sisodia said he was proud that Delhi invests almost a quarter of its Budget on education and close to 20 per cent on healthcare.

