New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The family of the twin babies, one of whom was wrongly declared dead by Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, today met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who assured them of all help.

The father of the deceased twins, Ashish Kumar, 24, said that he along with his parents, and a few other family members met the chief minister at his residence on Flagstaff Road, for about 15 minutes.

"The family members of the twin babies met the CM at his official residence. In the meeting, the chief minister assured them of all possible help," a senior government official said.

He also said the family thanked Kejriwal for his government's decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, for alleged medical negligence.

The Court of Financial Commissioner, however, recently stayed the cancellation order issued on December 8 by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) till January 9, when the next hearing will be held.

Ashish Kumar, his father Kailash Kumar and about 10 other family members have been camping on a pavement, right opposite the hospital in north-west Delhi hours after they learned of the stay on the order to cancel the licence.

"Kejriwalji gave us all the assurance, and said that he will help us in all the way in our fight for justice. Since, the stay order is till January 9, the chief minister also suggested that the high court could be moved after that," Ashish Kumar claimed.

Incidentally, the family had sought a CBI probe into the case, saying it would make things clear.

"We are demanding a CBI probe because we feel that is the only way we will be able to get justice," Ashish Kumar earlier said.

The premature baby boy died at a nursing home in Pitampura on December 6 after battling for life for nearly a week since he was found alive on the way to crematorium by family members. The other twin baby was a girl, who was still-born.