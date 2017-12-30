Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in central Delhi's Anand Parbat this evening, the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at around 8.40 pm about the blaze in factory, a senior fire department official said, adding that nine firetenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 10.15 pm.

No injuries were reported, he said.