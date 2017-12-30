Fire in chemical factory in central Delhi
By PTI | Published: 30th December 2017 11:22 PM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 11:48 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in central Delhi's Anand Parbat this evening, the Delhi Fire Services said.
A call was received at around 8.40 pm about the blaze in factory, a senior fire department official said, adding that nine firetenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 10.15 pm.
No injuries were reported, he said.