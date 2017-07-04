NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport department has cracked the whip against inter-state buses plying illegally and issued more than 2,000 challans while impounding over 1,200 offending vehicles in the past one month.

The department's enforcement teams held checks at Anand Vihar, Seelampur, Singhu Border, GT Karnal road, Tikri border and other areas and impounded buses that carried passengers between Delhi and neighbouring states without required permits, said a senior Transport department official.

"Operation of diesel run buses in the city is prohibited according to court orders. But such vehicles flout rules in the border areas," the official said.

"A special drive was launched in June and 2,562 buses which were plying illegally were challaned and another 1,281 buses were impounded by our enforcement teams," the official added.

He said, in May also 378 buses were issued challans and 189 were impounded.