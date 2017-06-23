NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old female allegedly chopped off her male friend’s genitals after the friend identified as Ravi refused to marry her. The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday. The victim, whose condition was said to be critical, had to undergo a surgery and a case has been registered against the woman. The incident took place when Ravi arrived at the woman’s residence around 11 am on Wednesday, where her family members were also present. The woman, during a conversation, brought up the topic of their marriage, to which Ravi said that his family was against their relationship and he cannot marry her.

“The woman along with her friend went into a room where the accused girl took Ravi to the bathroom forcing herself on him. After sometime, she stepped out and returned with a kitchen knife. While Ravi was trying to wear his clothes, she held his private parts and chopped them off,” said a senior police officer.

The victim said the woman's brother and sister-in-law were also present in the house when the incident took place. He alleged their involvement saying that they did nothing to stop the woman from attacking him.

“After being attacked, Ravi ran out of the house crying for help. Local residents and neighbours heard his screams and gathered at the spot after which police was called up and he was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. Following an immediate surgery, his situation could be brought to normal,” the police said.

Police also said, since the incident, the accused woman and her family members are absconding, and that teams are conducting frequent raids to nab them. A case of attempt to murder and under other relevant sections has been registered and the matter is being probed, police added.

