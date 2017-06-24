NEW DELHI: Delhi LG Anil Baijal has asked vigilance department to take action on the complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in alleged PWD scam.

According to the sources, LG office has written a letter to PWD on 19th June on a complaint given by Rahul Sharma.

The complainant Rahul Sharma has sought LG’s permission to probe Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 7th June.

“Please find enclosed a representation dated 7/06/2017 from Rahul Sharma, founder road anti-corruption organisation (RACO), for necessary action as per rules,” RN Sharma special secretary to LG says in his confidential note written to vigilance secretary.

ACB had registered three separate FIRs after NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) founder Rahul Sharma's complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal.

Sharma, in his complaint, has alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

The three companies named in the FIRs include Bansal's Renu Constructions and those owned by Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar.

He has also accused them of cheating and defrauding the treasury to the tune of over Rs 10 crore.