NEW DELHI: Union minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel has asked for reservation for Delhi residents in the allotment of flats and plots by the Delhi’s land agency DDA.

The minister has requested Anil Baijal, Lt Governor, Delhi to review DDA’s allotment policy. “Flats or plots should be offered to the persons who have been staying in Delhi for at least a period of three years and the persons who are working here. In case it is found difficult to implement it in full, 20 per cent may be offered to the people from outside,” said the minister.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch its new housing scheme with 12,000 flats on offer probably by the end of this month.

The minister said that review of DDA’s allotment policy is important for the survival of middle class and poor income groups because flats of private builders etc can be afforded by the rich, including the people from outside Delhi, but the DDA flats, which are offered at cheap rates, are the only source of fulfilling the dream of owning flats in Delhi for them.

Goel said that presently about 30-40 lakh people in Delhi are eagerly waiting to get their own residence in the city. However, because of the policy of the DDA, a large number of allotment is made to the persons who are not residents of Delhi.

The minister also said that the people from outside Delhi who are allotted the flats by the DDA do not intend to settle down in Delhi but to sell off their properties at a premium.

Goel raised question that if the Delhi Government can provide reservation to Delhiites in the schemes meant for old people, women, unmarried daughters etc., then why can’t DDA provide reservation to residents of Delhi.