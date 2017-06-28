NEW DELHI: Expressing dissent over series of mob lynching incidents in the country, scores of people ranging from political leaders, activist, students and commoners gathered at Delhi’s iconic protest site Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

“Why are we tagged as Anti-national, this is not the first incident that we have been targeted, before also incidents like this happened but after the new government came in it has increased. Not only Muslims, Dalits have been targeted” Mohmmad Azzruddin relative of Junaid, who was stabbed to death while reading a poem.

‘Not in my Name’ a post by a member of film fraternity on social media website Facebook caught on within a span of three days resulted in wide spread peaceful protests across the country which witnessed huge gatherings in major cities. In Delhi the protest was diversified by presence from including student community, transgender people along with and political heavy weights like Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, KC Tyagi and D. Raja among others were seen showing solidarity with protestors. ‘Not In My Name’ was the top trending subject on various social media sites throughout the day. The protestors were seen expressing their concerns through placards and songs and poetry performances.

“I am here because I love my constitution, idea of my country. We are living in a diverse secular country, But what is happening in our country. What are these people trying to prove by killing kids as old as 15-16. The protest will go till the innocents like Junaid will get justice. If anything happens outside the country, the government is paying condolence but what about your own country, sitting with pin drop silence” said, Sanjay Rajora, a standup comedian who came especially to attend the protest from Mumbai.

“All Indians are equal irrespective of color, cast, creed and religion- this is what we are taught in our school but where is the equality. It is not only happening with Muslims, even Hindus like Dalits are also facing the same problem, what is the use of educating us” said Neha who was part of a group of class 9th students studies.