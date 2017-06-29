NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information on the whereabouts of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, who is missing since October 15 last year.

The information regarding the missing student Najeeb Ahmed can be given to the CBI over telephone/mobile numbers including on 24368641, 24368638, 24368634, 9650394796 and 9650394791, the CBI said in a statement.

Ahmed is a resident of Vedontola, Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), aged 27 years, height 5’10”, missing from Delhi since October last year.

CBI had registered a case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on June 2, 2017 following an order from the Delhi High Court dated May 16, 2017. The CBI had re-registered the case originally registered at Police Station Vasant Kunj (North), Delhi under the Delhi Police.

A CBI team had recently visited the Mahi-Mandvi hostel in JNU from where he had gone missing.

Earlier, Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees met CBI Investigators and provided them the details of the events before her son went missing from his hostel.

Nafees told the CBI that Najeeb had returned from Badaun to the university on October 13, 2016 after a holiday.

On the intervening night of October 15-16, Najeeb called her up to tell her that "something was wrong". His roommate later told her that he had been injured in a fight, she told the CBI sleuths.

Following the conversation, Fatima said she took a bus from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh to reach the national capital. But she could not find him at his hostel room.