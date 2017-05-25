1984 anti-Sikh riot victims: Delhi government waives power bills of over 2000 families

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to waive pending electricity bills of over 2,000 families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The decision was taken by at a Cabinet meeting of the government chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a press conference that the decision, which will benefit around 2,274 families, will cost the exchequer around Rs 13 crore.

He said the existing rebate scheme of the Delhi government for connections consuming up to 400 units per month will be extended to the families.

However, he did not elaborate on why these families were not getting the benefit of half power tariff in such cases.

A Delhi government spokesman said the bill waiver will cover registered victims of the riots staying in rehabilitation colonies such as Raghuvir Nagar, Tilak Vihar, Janakpuri, among others.

The Centre had in 2014 raised the compensation for these affected families to Rs 5 lakh.