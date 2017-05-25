Home Cities Delhi

1984 anti-Sikh riot victims: Delhi government waives power bills of over 2000 families

The decision was taken by at a Cabinet meeting of the government chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday.

Published: 25th May 2017 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2017 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to waive pending electricity bills of over 2,000 families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The decision was taken by at a Cabinet meeting of the government chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a press conference that the decision, which will benefit around 2,274 families, will cost the exchequer around Rs 13 crore.

He said the existing rebate scheme of the Delhi government for connections consuming up to 400 units per month will be extended to the families.

However, he did not elaborate on why these families were not getting the benefit of half power tariff in such cases.

A Delhi government spokesman said the bill waiver will cover registered victims of the riots staying in rehabilitation colonies such as Raghuvir Nagar, Tilak Vihar, Janakpuri, among others.

The Centre had in 2014 raised the compensation for these affected families to Rs 5 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp