PCR vans with commandos to be deployed in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In wake of recent inputs about a possible terror attack here, the Delhi Police has decided to place 10 PCR vans manned by National Security Guard-trained drivers and commandos, in vulnerable spots.

The 'Parakram' vans will be stationed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, IP Marg, Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Vasant Kunj Mall, Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place market and mall complex, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple and Jhandewalan.

They were flagged off by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik today at an event. In a recent interview to PTI, Patnaik had said that Delhi Police has to make extra efforts in maintaining vigil since the national capital is a favourite target of terror outfits.

"In the light of recent terror attacks across the globe, it was decided that we should add anti-terror backup, said Dependra Pathak," special commissioner of police (operations).

These vans will be mandated for anti-terror and other serious situations warranting armed response and will not handle the usual calls that are handled by the PCR unit.

The aim of deploying these vans is to respond to any terror attack promptly and to instill a feeling of security and safety among citizens with their visibility, said the officer.

It also strengthens the existing deployment of district police.

These vans are GPRS-enabled and are fitted with pan-Delhi wireless communication.

Each van will be manned by a NSG-trained driver, an incharge and three commandos. The contingent of commandos also comprises of nine women commandos.

Drivers deployed on these vans will be armed with a 'small weapon' and are trained by the National Security Guard in offensive driving with 360 degree turning and firing in mobile mode.

The commandos will be in fatigues enabling agility and will be armed with AK-47 rifles. They have undergone firing training at Delhi Police Long Range training facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan.