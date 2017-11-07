Home Cities Delhi

Two juveniles apprehended for raping 7-year-old girl

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles had been apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl when she had gone to attend nature's call to a public toilet in outer Delhi's Kanjhawla, the police said today.

The incident was reported on Saturday.

The victim and her elder sister had gone to a public toilet in the area. While her sister went inside the washroom, the victim was waiting outside, said a Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) official.

One of the juvenile accused lured her on the pretext of offering her a ride on his bicycle and took her to a secluded place, where the other juvenile was waiting, he added.

The duo then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, the official said.

The sister of the victim alerted their parents after she could not find the seven-year-old girl. She was subsequently found at the spot where she was allegedly raped by the duo.

The police were informed about the incident and subsequently, the two accused were apprehended.

The girl is currently admitted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. The police said there was bleeding from her private parts.

Last week, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the presence of his two children in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar. The accused was subsequently arrested.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the Kanjhawla rape victim at the hospital.

"Visited 7 year old gang rape survivor. She underwent a serious operation. Comp heartbroken. Fed up of child rapes in capital! (sic)," she later wrote on Twitter.

The DCW chief also expressed concern about the security of women in the national capital.

"1.5 year old girl is still recuperating from the trauma of rape and surgery. Now a 7 year old brutally gang raped.

What's wrong with Delhi? "Haven't slept properly since I saw 1.5 year old rape survivor. Her eyes haunt me. Nw 7 yr old girls eyes will haunt! Who will ans dere ques? (sic)," she wrote in a series of tweets.

