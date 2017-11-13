Home Cities Delhi

Haryana CM Khattar to meet Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution issue

In response to Kejriwal’s allegation that the main reason for air pollution in the national capital is the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, Khattar said that a collective action was needed.

Published: 13th November 2017 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2017 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar may meet Delhi state chief, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday to discuss the issue of pollution that has beset the northern part of India.
 
Responding in the affirmative to a written request by Kejriwal, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote back on Friday, saying that he would be in the national capital from afternoon of November 13 till forenoon of November 14, and in Chandigarh thereafter. Further, he asked Kejriwal to “call [him] to fine tune a mutually convenient date, time, and venue for the meeting.”
 
In response to Delhi Chief Minister’s allegation that the main reason for air pollution in the national capital is the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, Khattar said that a collective action was needed, and further commented that Kejriwal’s letter betrayed his “inability to rise above short term electoral interests.”
 
“Your assertion ‘the Governments have failed to provide them economically viable solution’ gives away your subconscious awareness of your government’s inaction in this regard,” he added.
 
Khattar further questioned Kejriwal over the steps taken against stubble burning by farmers in Delhi, and conveyed the Union Agriculture Minister’s information that Haryana has allocated Rs 39 Crore towards crop residue management, out of Rs 45 crore funds.
 
“Punjab has not spent even a paisa out of its allocation of Rs 97.58 crore,” he added.
 
On November 8, Kejriwal had sent a letter to chief ministers of neighbouring Punjab and Haryana states, urging them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue.
 
Thereafter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation for farmers for crop resident.
 
Singh also refuted any possibility of a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the issue of pollution crisis was a much bigger issue involving all states contributing to pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal aap delhi Delhi Smog Air pollution Haryana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp