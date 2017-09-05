NEW DELHI: All the student wings of major political parties from Delhi University in poll fray filed nomination for the upcoming Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) polls on Monday.

Parul Chauhan, a final year student from Satyawati evening college will be the face for president post from AISA. Aditya Baibhav, student pursuing Master of Arts from the North campus will fight for the post of Vice-President. While Jaishree from Kirori Mal College (KMC) is nominated for the post of Secretary and Akash Gupta, LLB student from law faculty for Joint Secretary.

Although, the RSS backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad(ABVP), Congress’s Nation Student Union of India(NSUI) have not disclosed the list of post wise candidates like every year. However, the left wing student organization All India Student Association (AISA) has announced the list of final faces for the upcoming DUSU election. The Left party which has always taken gender sensitization as a major poll agenda has decided to field woman candidate for the post of president as earlier.

“Our main agenda is to make the campus clean for the students in all the way from violence and hooliganism. Our main agenda will be free speech and expression, right to privacy, Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment(GSCASH) and implementation of rent control act, hostel construction, Girls Special Buses” said Chauhan, fighting for the post of president. The party is gearing larger support from the student community this year especially after the Ramjas incident.

However, like every year major agendas of the all the party is hostel construction and student pass in AC buses.

The ABVP which has reined the DUSU for the last three year has filed six nominations for various posts. Ten nominations have been filed from NSUI which secured one seat last year.

The administration will make public the final list of candidates on 6th of September. The DUSU election will be held on 12th September.