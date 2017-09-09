NEW DELHI: The most celebrated student polls of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union held on Friday saw a percent less voters compared to last year. 58.69 percent of students turned out for voting this year, while last year 59.6 percent.

A total of 7904 students cast their vote out of 8045.

This year, the left parties DSF,AISA and SFI came together to fight the election.

"The numbers are less because certificate and part timers do not have any nominated councillor. They can not vote in the central panel. Thus the difference in number" said a member of the election commission, JNU.

Counting of votes will start at around 9.30 AM on Saturday and the results are expected to out by Saturday evening.

The united left hooted the voters with their major agenda of seat cut, Najeeb and the recent incident of Gauri Lankesh and targeted the ABVP.

ABVP, on the other hand, talked on woman safety and setting up a health center in JNU.

