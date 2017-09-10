NEW DELHI: After the alleged rape of a five-year-old school girl inside the premises of the school by a peon, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) intervening into the incident has on Sunday initiated an inquiry into the matter.

According to the police, the 40-year-old accused,Vikas, who has been arrested is a resident of Jharkahnd and is a father of two teenage daughters. The accused allegedly took the girl to an empty classroom around noon yesterday and raped her. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about it.

Vikas has been working in the school for the last three years was earlier employed as a security guard.

The girl after coming home complained about pain and bleeding after which she was taken to the hospital where medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by State District Magistrate to probe the mater and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the event ‘shameful’ and stated that a protocol would be chalked out for all city schools to ensure safety of students.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "1st Praduman & now dis! Wat wil parents do if horrific crime occur in schools. DCW issuing notice to this school! R team's assisting victim."

The incident comes to light a day after a seven-year-old boy's throat was slit by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school for allegedly resisting sexual assault -- an incident that sent shock waves across the country.