New Delhi JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students after reaching at the JNU campus upon his release on bail in New Delhi on Thursday. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today said it would hear in November a plea seeking contempt proceedings against former Delhi Police chief B S Bassi and others for their alleged failure in protecting former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar from being assaulted in a trial court here.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Amitava Roy and Navin Sinha said it would also hear in November a separate plea seeking direction to set up an special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incidents of attacks on Kanhaiya, scribes, students, teachers and defence lawyers on February 15 and 17 last year.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for petitioner N D Jayaprakash, told the bench that specific directions of the apex court were not complied with by the police and Kanhaiya was beaten up inside the Patiala House district court premises.

When she referred to the contempt petition filed by the petitioner, the bench said the plea would be listed for final disposal in November.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, told the apex court that they have filed a separate plea seeking setting up of an SIT to probe the matter.

In his contempt petition, Jayaprakash has claimed that Kanhaiya and others were assaulted by unauthorised persons inside the court premises, constituting contempt of the order of the apex court which had asked the police to ensure safety of the student leader and his lawyers.

Besides Bassi, it has also sought contempt action against other police officers for allegedly failing to ensure safety of Kanhaiya and others.

The apex court had earlier questioned the police over the presence of some unsolicited persons in black robes in the courtroom where the JNU leader was allegedly assaulted before being produced in the sedition case.