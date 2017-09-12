NEW DELHI: The Blue whale game has reached Delhi, where a class six student rescued after school teachers noticed an animal shape on his arm. According to the school, when his parents were informed they told the school authorities that internet history shows that he was looking for blue whale games since last few day and also very curious about the game. The student also drew an animal on his arms with a sketch pen and parents are suspecting it as a part of a task.

According to the police, a call was made around 9:25 on Tuesday that the student from Dwarka's JM International school, had carved an animal on his hand with a while playing the game. When a police team reached the spot, they found the 12-year-old kid along with his teachers. "The principal said child made some cut marks on his hand at his home in blue whale game. We found whale type design on his arms made with sketch pen," a police official said.

“Parents told the us that internet history showed that he was looking for the game. He used to inquire about the game and very curious also. He was also discussing the game with other students, ” a school official said. Cops are claiming that there are no marks which can suggest that he tried to harm himself but some bruises are there on his hand.

The parents of victim student has been asked to keep a check on the activity of the student also school suggested them to conduct consoling session . No case has been registered in the case.

"The teacher brought him to my office after she over heard that student is playing blue whale game. We asked the child about the image to which he said that he himself drew it as he was playing the Blue Whale game. We immediately informed the police and his family about it who claimed that he was curious about the game,” said Anuradha Govind, principal JM International school, Dwarka.