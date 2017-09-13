NEW DELHI: The Delhi University student union polls which were held on Tuesday, saw a rise of two percent in the number of votes polled.

This as per the latest reports around 44 percent of students turned out to vote in the first session of voting in the 32 colleges. While last year, it was 42 percent.

“The elections were held very smoothly no glitches in any of the polling booths have been reported. Also, to make more secure and safety this year we have deployed 36 observers dividing into two member team to look into the code of conduct”, said SB Babbar the Election Committee member.

However, the election polling was started a half an hour late from the schedule due to the fuse of wires in the Electronic Voting Machines.

The voting session at the varsity took place in two session in the morning and evening at the 124 polling booth situated in the 51 college of North and South campus. 496 EVMs were deployed in the polling centers with this purpose.

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray for the four posts of DUSU office-bearers. While six candidates are in the race for the post of president, four nominations have been validated for the post of vice-president.

Senior leaders of the major student bodies such as Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad(ABVP) and National Student Union of India(NSUI) were witnessed in the campus trying their best to woo the voters in the last minute before the polling. While Party workers of NSUI and ABVP were seen distributing chocolates and refreshment attached with their candidate’s name-card to the voters.

The vote counting will begin on Wednesday morning.