On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of his dream project of bullet trains in Ahmedabad with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, a Rajdhani Express train derailed at New Delhi on Thursday morning.

According to railway officials, the incident took place at around 6.02 a.m. today when the last coach (power coach) of 12426 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed at the New Delhi railway station.

Northern Railway spokesperson informed that the train was running at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident.

“Fortunately, no passenger suffered any injury. We are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the accident,” the official added.

This is the third incident of derailment since Piyush Goyal took over as the new union railways minister earlier this month. Last week, Delhi-bound Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto bridge in New Delhi and seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express had derailed in Uttar Pradesh.