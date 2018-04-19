NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar was questioned today in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, police said.

Earlier, the police had claimed that Kejriwal's former advisor VK Jain was questioned but later clarified that Kumar was quizzed at the Civil Lines police station.

Kumar was questioned in the case of alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary at Kejriwal's residence on February 19 night, they said.

Police has already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting in which Prakash had allegedly been attacked.

Kejriwal, Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the meeting.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk.

The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.