NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based jeweller allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the sixth floor of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) building in the national capital, after a raid was conducted at his store and residence in the city.

The jeweller, who has been identified as Gaurav Gupta, was found lying in a pool of blood after jumping off the building at around 12:00 p.m.

He was immediately shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by the officials present at the CGO complex but was declared brought dead on arrival.

According to the DRI officials, the man was neither summoned nor arrested after the raid.

The DRI said in a release, "A total of Rs. 13 crore smuggled goods were seized from Gaurav Gupta's possession. But unfortunately, the owner of the smuggled goods jumped through the window of the visitor's room at around 12 p.m. He was neither summoned nor arrested by the DRI. The person was immediately taken to the Safdarjung Hospital by officers of DRI and CISF of CGO complex, but his life could not be saved."

However, the wife of the deceased, Stuti Gupta, has written a letter to the SHO of Shalimar Bagh to take stringent action against a DRI official Nishant and his team. The wife has also alleged that Gaurav was murdered by the said DRI officials.

The police have said that the deceased's body will be given to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The further probe is underway.