Delhi man arrested for blackmailing women on social media

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly blackmailed women and extorted money from them.

Published: 27th April 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly blackmailed women and extorted money from them.

The 34-year-old man, identified as Akash Choudhary, targeted people through fake social media accounts. He used to download pictures of girls from Instagram and Facebook profiles and misuse them to extort money.

Chaudhary had six Facebook ID's and several Instagram accounts through which he used to download pictures of women who didn't have proper security settings. He later on used those pictures and made fake ID's similar to the original account.

He even extorted money from women by threatening them of uploading their pictures on escort services websites.

"34-year-old Akash Choudhary who is a B Com graduate and operates a meat shop in Gurugram has been arrested on charges of downloading pictures of girls from Instagram and Facebook profiles and misusing them through fake IDs to extort money," said Chinmay Biswal, DCP South East Zone.

