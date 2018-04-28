Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on shooter's plea to import shotgun for sporting events

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the NRA and the ministries of Home Affairs, Commerce and Industry as well as Youth Affairs and Sports and sought their reply by October 26.

Published: 28th April 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre and the National Rifle Association on a national-level shooter's plea to be allowed to import a 12-bore semi-automatic shotgun for trap shooting events.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the NRA and the ministries of Home Affairs, Commerce and Industry as well as Youth Affairs and Sports and sought their reply by October 26.

The ministries, represented by central government standing counsel Ripudaman Bhardwaj, told the court that permissions to import the weapon are given only on the basis of a recommendation from the NRA.

The petitioner-shooter, who has represented Delhi in several national trap shooting events, alleged that the NRA has allowed a few select shooters to import the gun, but he has been denied the benefit.

The petitioner, Amit Kumar Gupta, has said in his plea that the NRA's decision is based on a November 2016 resolution passed by its governing body stating that since such guns are not used by the shooters in sporting events, there should be a bar on importing them.

Gupta has contended that according to information received under the transparency law, RTI Act, 21 permits were issued for import of the gun after the resolution was passed.

He has claimed that barring him from importing the gun was, therefore, illegal and discriminatory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

AIIMS resident doctors continue strike on day three, services affected

Kejriwal withdraws appeal in High Court against summons in defamation case 

Delhi government says 'no' to Muslim school teachers going for Friday prayers

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018