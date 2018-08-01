Delhi: Saket SHO arrested on bribe charges suspended

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today suspended the station house officer of Saket police station after he was arrested along with an advocate by the CBI on bribery charges.

Earlier in the day, on getting inputs, the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out a raid and found advocate Neeraj Walia allegedly paying Rs 2-lakh bribe to SHO Neeraj Kumar on behalf of Unitech Ltd.

Both were arrested, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police takes a strict view of such incidents and has placed Kumar under suspension.

"An inquiry has been initiated and after the report is received, strict action will be taken against Kumar," he added.

It is alleged that the Saket district court had referred 47 cases related to Unitech to the Saket police station for a probe.

The firm was allegedly making regular payments to the SHO to "manage" these cases, officials said.

The central probe agency also booked the real estate firm's founder, Ramesh Chandra, in the case.

FIRs against nine accused -- eight individuals and Unitech Ltd -- were registered, the officials said.