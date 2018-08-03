National Commission for Women sets up fact-finding team to probe Delhi woman's gang rape

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said it has formed a three-member fact-finding team to inquire into the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old woman for four years in Delhi.

It said the team has been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

The NCW team, along with police, visited east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Thursday afternoon and met the woman and assured her of support and cooperation.

The team also inspected the spot where the woman was first gang-raped four years ago by one of her neighbours, Faisal, and his accomplice Javed, both of whom in judicial custody now.

"The NCW team found that the woman was undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2014. The team advised her to approach the Commission anytime for any assistance," an NCW statement said.

The sexual assault came to light when the woman approached the Pandav Nagar Police Station on July 25 and complained of gang rape.

On July 26, the police said the two men had been arrested on the charge of gang-raping and blackmailing the woman in east Delhi.

"Faisal had invited the woman to his house in Pandav Nagar to celebrate his birthday four years ago. After the guests left, both accused gang-raped her and made a video clipping of the crime on a mobile phone," a senior police officer had told IANS.

"They were blackmailing her ever since and raping her at different places, including at hotels, friends' flats and guest houses."